TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Stock Price Up 6.1%

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)’s stock price rose 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 2,558,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 3,250,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

TTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TETRA Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TETRA Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $351.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. Analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 46.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 56,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 264,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 48,932 shares in the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

