Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,325.00

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,325.00 and last traded at $1,325.00, with a volume of 1058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,282.23.

Separately, BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,014.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $686.60.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. Analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $801.00 per share, with a total value of $35,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 250 shares of company stock worth $204,500. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

