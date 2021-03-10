Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 84.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,891 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Textainer Group worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Textainer Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,177,000 after purchasing an additional 28,312 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,481,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGH. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Textainer Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

TGH opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.61. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $29.17.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 9.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

