Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.57. Textron posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Textron.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Textron during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TXT traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $52.75. 913,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,805. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average of $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Textron has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $53.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Textron (TXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.