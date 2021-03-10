Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter worth $2,295,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 343,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Textron by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 142,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth $487,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TXT. TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.91.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $53.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.68.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

