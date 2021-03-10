Tezos Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $467.67 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. Tezos has a total market cap of $3.16 billion and approximately $467.67 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tezos has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One Tezos token can now be purchased for $4.15 or 0.00007758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00020468 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 762,606,455 tokens. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.