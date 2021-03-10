Tezos (XTZ) Market Cap Tops $3.14 Billion

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Tezos has a total market cap of $3.14 billion and approximately $465.52 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos token can now be bought for about $4.12 or 0.00007354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00020021 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00009399 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 762,720,088 tokens. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

