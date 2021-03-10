TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.85.

TFII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

TFII opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. TFI International has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $81.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.46. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TFI International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 4th quarter worth $460,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TFI International during the 4th quarter worth $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

