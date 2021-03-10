Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on THLLY. Exane BNP Paribas raised Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of THLLY stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $19.35. 5,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,718. Thales has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $20.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25.

