The AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target Raised to $30.00

The AES (NYSE:AES) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AES. TheStreet raised shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of AES opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The AES has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.94, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The AES by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,100,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,813,000 after acquiring an additional 19,505,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The AES by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,683,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,452,823,000 after acquiring an additional 739,897 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in The AES by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 81,854,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727,278 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in The AES by 11.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 81,387,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,106,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The AES by 5,080.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,829,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,510,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

