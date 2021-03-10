The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The AZEK by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in The AZEK by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,418,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,540,000 after purchasing an additional 243,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The AZEK by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,788,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,605 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in The AZEK in the 4th quarter worth about $6,723,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK stock opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and a PE ratio of 69.86. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $48.79.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $1,382,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,901 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,897.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $910,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

AZEK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The AZEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

