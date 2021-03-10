The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Short Interest Update

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the February 11th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

The Bank of East Asia stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10. The Bank of East Asia has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. The Bank of East Asia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of East Asia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

The Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. The company operates through seven segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Other Hong Kong Operations, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations.

