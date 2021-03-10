The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.49

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 125 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of East Asia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. The Bank of East Asia’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

About The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. The company operates through seven segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Other Hong Kong Operations, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations.

