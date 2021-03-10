The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

NYSE:NTB opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.98. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.27 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 47.70%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.