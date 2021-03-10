The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.82. The Bank of New York Mellon posted earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Bank of New York Mellon.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,061,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 34.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after buying an additional 71,601 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 40,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BK traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.90. 4,952,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,255,617. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $46.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.85%.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.