The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

3/8/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating.

3/2/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $83.00.

2/25/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $72.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America's premier financial institutions and Canada's most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. "

2/24/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $79.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $60.00 to $69.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – The Bank of Nova Scotia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.56. The company had a trading volume of 56,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.23. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $62.19.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.7133 dividend. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 100,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

