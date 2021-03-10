The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.64.

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 888,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,063,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,606,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,550,000 after acquiring an additional 123,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 319,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,681,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BX opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.12.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.7175 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.