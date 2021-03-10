The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Sets New 52-Week High at $246.80

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $246.80 and last traded at $245.95, with a volume of 1114043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.61.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.44.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.85 billion, a PE ratio of -31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

