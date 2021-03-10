The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,371 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $64.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.72. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $202,050.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $18,791,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,665,688 shares of company stock valued at $95,957,475 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

