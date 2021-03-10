The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Holdings Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,710 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of The Chemours worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Chemours during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 949.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CC opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.03.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays downgraded The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $4,184,533.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,795,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

