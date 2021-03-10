The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in The Chemours by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Chemours by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in The Chemours by 119.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 25,382 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Chemours by 795.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Chemours alerts:

CC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on The Chemours in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

In other The Chemours news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $4,184,533.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,795,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CC opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.84%.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.