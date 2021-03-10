The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Trading Down 5%

Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) dropped 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $77.01 and last traded at $78.45. Approximately 702,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 632,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.58.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.15 and its 200-day moving average is $44.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.27.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in The Children’s Place by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

