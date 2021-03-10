The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.37 and last traded at $61.96. Approximately 128,071 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 122,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.91 and a beta of 1.19.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

