The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588,604 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.05% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $51,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 138,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,912,000 after purchasing an additional 67,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $280.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $271.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.33. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $298.31. The company has a market cap of $101.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.78, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.73.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,091,225 shares of company stock valued at $591,044,931. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

