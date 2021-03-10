The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $854.80

The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 854.80 ($11.17) and traded as high as GBX 1,357 ($17.73). The Go-Ahead Group shares last traded at GBX 1,317 ($17.21), with a volume of 77,051 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £568.64 million and a P/E ratio of -19.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,105.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 854.80.

The Go-Ahead Group Company Profile (LON:GOG)

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

