The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Hits New 52-Week High at $340.35

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $340.35 and last traded at $339.87, with a volume of 134541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $330.59.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.18.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $118.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,102,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 72.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.6% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.