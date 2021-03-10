The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Price Up 5.5%

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) rose 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.86 and last traded at $43.99. Approximately 178,659 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 163,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.71.

JYNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Joint from $33.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised The Joint from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on The Joint from $26.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Joint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Get The Joint alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $622.02 million, a PE ratio of 162.82 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.75.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Joint during the first quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of The Joint by 399.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Joint by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of The Joint during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of The Joint during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Joint Company Profile (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.