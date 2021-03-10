The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Stock Price Up 7.4%

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)’s stock price rose 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.06 and last traded at $33.06. Approximately 8,456,752 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 6,022,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.78.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.36.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.51.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

