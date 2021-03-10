The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,163,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $41,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 228,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 28,762 shares during the last quarter.

GF stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $21.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.59.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The New Germany Fund in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

