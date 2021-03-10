The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.56

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and traded as high as $5.45. The ONE Group Hospitality shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 142,250 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $158.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 77,498 shares during the period. 6.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

