The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Shares Gap Up to $175.60

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 175.60 ($2.29), but opened at GBX 183.40 ($2.40). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 181.80 ($2.38), with a volume of 450,985 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £847.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 146.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 128.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15.

The Rank Group Company Profile (LON:RNK)

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

