The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Trading 6.5% Higher

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $214.59 and last traded at $211.45. 508,074 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 409,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.61.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $589,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,650 shares of company stock worth $24,095,678 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

