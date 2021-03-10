The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) COO David B. Sewell Sells 21,671 Shares

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total value of $15,111,838.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,941,805.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SHW stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $706.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,234. The company has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $758.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $706.90 and its 200-day moving average is $708.07.

The Sherwin-Williams’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Thursday, April 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 3rd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 31st.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from The Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,187,116,000 after buying an additional 61,075 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,794,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,788,971,000 after purchasing an additional 78,444 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,299,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,298,971,000 after purchasing an additional 77,578 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,681,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,613,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,430,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,009,542,000 after purchasing an additional 53,760 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $845.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $806.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $738.06.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

