The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.07

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.07 and last traded at $33.53, with a volume of 10278 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Simply Good Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 0.98.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,392,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,336,000 after buying an additional 7,311,416 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 0.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,481,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,810,000 after purchasing an additional 40,650 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,122,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,542,000 after purchasing an additional 159,371 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,966,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,665,000 after purchasing an additional 798,344 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 180.8% in the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.