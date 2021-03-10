The Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) shot up 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.22. 3,247,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 6,684,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of The Supreme Cannabis from $0.20 to $0.55 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get The Supreme Cannabis alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for The Supreme Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Supreme Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.