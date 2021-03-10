The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.74. The Trade Desk reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full-year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $8.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%.

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upgraded The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $768.60.

In related news, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 2,493 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.42, for a total value of $2,302,086.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,105,879.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 320 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.35, for a total value of $260,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,003,618.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,851 shares of company stock valued at $165,999,751 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $998,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $970,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $721.39. 27,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,833. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $972.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.83, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $805.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $711.38.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

