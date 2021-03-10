The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 916.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,994 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,181 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.07% of The Western Union worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 172,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 113,997 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 311,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 41,088 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 150,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 53,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,105,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,125,000 after purchasing an additional 112,341 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:WU opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

WU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,021.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 318,561 shares of company stock valued at $7,593,710. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

