The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 30.35%.
NASDAQ:YORW opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The York Water has a 1-year low of $34.56 and a 1-year high of $51.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.14.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.1874 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The York Water’s payout ratio is 67.57%.
The York Water Company Profile
The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company owns and operates two wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.
