THEKEY Hits One Day Trading Volume of $155,327.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and $155,327.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006941 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000775 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

