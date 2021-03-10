Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) were up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.94 and last traded at $20.39. Approximately 730,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 368,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TBPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Theravance Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,393.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $11,687,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 17,366 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 19,368 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $877,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.