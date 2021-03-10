Theta Fuel (TFUEL) One Day Volume Hits $86.90 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 55.3% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $86.90 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.41 or 0.00286377 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00009446 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007491 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00065739 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,288.64 or 0.02300566 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,255,960,000 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars.

