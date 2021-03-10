THETA (THETA) Price Up 66.6% Over Last Week

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One THETA token can now be bought for $6.52 or 0.00011635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded 66.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. THETA has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion and $723.34 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00052638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.09 or 0.00724170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00065518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00028138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00038396 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

