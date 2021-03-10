Thingschain Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $444.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 29.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $89,530.41 and $444.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Thingschain token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,348.82 or 0.99844139 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00035070 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00012176 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00086541 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000921 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

