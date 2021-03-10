Thisoption Price Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Thisoption has a total market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thisoption has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Thisoption token can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001433 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thisoption alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.46 or 0.00521209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00069762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00059628 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00075831 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00077392 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.20 or 0.00518847 BTC.

Thisoption Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 tokens. The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io

Thisoption Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thisoption should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thisoption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thisoption and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.