Thomas Aj Frank Sells 33,451 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $2,543,614.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 4th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,453 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,490,575.85.

On Monday, March 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,451 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,546,290.12.

On Friday, February 26th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,452 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $2,444,003.12.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 66,219 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $4,833,987.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 66,218 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $4,926,619.20.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,455 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $2,507,117.70.

On Thursday, February 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,092 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $2,352,510.28.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 32,274 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,352,774.60.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,455 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $2,289,660.20.

On Thursday, January 21st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,008 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total value of $1,231,206.96.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.40. 694,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,025. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.16. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 144,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

