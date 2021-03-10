Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.55 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report $2.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.35 billion and the highest is $2.77 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $2.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year sales of $10.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.91 billion to $11.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.31 billion to $11.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

THO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

NYSE:THO opened at $132.36 on Wednesday. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $133.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.86.

In related news, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,307,271 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

