THORChain Price Hits $6.57 on Top Exchanges (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, THORChain has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.57 or 0.00011593 BTC on exchanges. THORChain has a market cap of $1.56 billion and approximately $67.11 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THORChain alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $283.97 or 0.00501371 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00068036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00053764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00074234 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.63 or 0.00532552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00075518 BTC.

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 238,275,761 coins. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.