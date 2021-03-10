Thore Cash Reaches Market Cap of $43,893.39 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $43,893.39 and approximately $57,030.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded up 88.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.13 or 0.00362168 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000153 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

