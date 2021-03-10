Thrive Token (THRT) Trading Down 61.2% Over Last Week

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 44.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 10th. Thrive Token has a total market capitalization of $123,529.17 and $4,691.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thrive Token token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thrive Token has traded 61.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00053479 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010305 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.05 or 0.00746934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00065619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00029132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00039762 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

Thrive Token is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico . The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Buying and Selling Thrive Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

