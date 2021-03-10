Thugs Finance (THUGS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $300.00

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Thugs Finance token can currently be bought for about $5.72 or 0.00010143 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Thugs Finance has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Thugs Finance has a total market cap of $3.75 million and $300.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $281.30 or 0.00498438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00067692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00053255 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00073543 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.18 or 0.00551378 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000576 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00075921 BTC.

Thugs Finance Profile

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 654,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,359 tokens. The official website for Thugs Finance is thugs.fi

